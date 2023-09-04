Gold prices see upward trajectory at Rs242,600 per tola trade

Amid the upward trend in the international market, gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a big single-day hike on Sunday, while the local currency is sliding to an all-time low. According to Local Gold and Sarafa Market sources, gold prices saw an upward trajectory in Pakistan on Sunday, as the yellow metal increased more than Rs10,000/tola in a couple of days. The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is Rs242,600, sources said. Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 207,990 per 10g as per bullion market sources. It is worth mentioning here that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the rates.