Practical application of critical thinking must to tackle challenges

A visionary leader in the realm of education with a distinguished background in academia and a commitment to fostering excellence in learning, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar, (TI), recently assumed the role of Pro-Rector at The University of Lahore, Sargodha Campus.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Times, Dr. Muhammad Sarwar said that he believes in Practical application of critical thinking and diverse perspectives key to innovative solutions of challenges being faced by different sectors in the world including academia. Promoting an open debate culture has been another significant initiative undertaken. Faculty, students, and employees are encouraged to freely express their opinions and challenge prevailing ideas. This environment of open-mindedness and intellectual curiosity facilitates the exchange of diverse perspectives, leading to the emergence of novel solutions.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar brought about remarkable transformations which are at the heart of academic endeavors. He told that, fostering an interactive classroom environment, we encourage students to engage in critical thinking and actively participate in discussions. This approach equips them with invaluable skills such as analyzing information, questioning assumptions, and making informed decisions. These competencies are highly sought-after by employers as they enable individuals to tackle complex problems and propose innovative solutions.

Dr. Sarwar has also been instrumental in cultivating a research-oriented atmosphere within the university. He shared details regarding initiative of weekly Journal Club meetings where students and faculty can collaborate, exchange ideas, and actively engage in research activities. Recognizing the significance of research productivity, we motivate both faculty and students to publish their work and provided guidance on securing research grants. These efforts have enhanced the university’s research output and nurtured a culture of scholarly exploration, he added.

We have organized various social and educational events to foster personal and academic development among students. These initiatives provide platforms for students to showcase their talents and progress in their chosen fields, further strengthening the university’s academic and research community.

He briefed that there are 7 faculties and 15 departments in which 32 BS and 19 MPhil degree programs being offered by University of Lahore, Sargodha Campus. Faculties include Faculty of Management Sciences, Faculty of Information Technology, Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, Department of Pharmacy, Faculty of Sciences, Faculty of Languages and Faculty of Social Sciences.

While commenting on the scholarships schemes for deserving students, pro-rector explained that this university offers many student scholarship streams, including 100% tuition fee exemption for students attaining 94% above marks, and if students attain 90%-94% in the intermediate examination, they get 90% tuition fee exemption, merit scholarships, need-based scholarships, scholarships for orphan students, kinship scholarships, alumni scholarships, Alumni kinship, disability scholarships, and position-based scholarships in each semester.

In terms of student assessments, We have set clear standards based on knowledge acquisition, effective communication, critical thinking, and practical application. By moving away from excessive reliance on memorization-based assessments, we encourage the development of critical thinking and creativity among students. He said that he firmly believes that evaluating students based on these standards is crucial for producing well-rounded graduates.

Student-centric approaches, emphasis on critical thinking, promotion of research culture, and efforts to improve the campus experience have elevated the institution and empowered its students.

While emphasizing on the importance of critical thinking, Dr Sarwar said that unless educational leadership inculcates the critical thinking, an invaluable skill, among his/her colleagues, they cannot be empowered to analyze information, question assumptions and make informed decisions. Organizations’ development and sustainability in today’s complex and rapidly changing world is becoming more dependent on critical thinking than ever. The critical thinking not only navigates various situations and makes sound choices but also enables us to assess options, weigh pros and cons and determine the best course of action.

He further stated that we have a humanitarian duty to always speak up and out against anything or anyone that is unjust. And always remember that humanity is what makes us influential, not titles, money or the number of followers we have, but what we do for others. Leaders who prioritize critical thinking can recognize when things are not right and take a stand on behalf of their team members. They analyze information, identify patterns, and detect potential issues or injustices.

Dr Sarwar believes that education is not merely about acquiring facts and figures; it is about fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility. He urges students to take ownership of your university and education, viewing you as active participants in the process rather than passive recipients. Embrace the challenges, seek out opportunities for growth, and strive for excellence in all that you do. But our aspirations extend beyond individual growth. As members of this university, we have a responsibility to serve humanity globally in fitting manners. Let compassion guide your actions, and let your education empower you to make a positive impact on the world. Seek opportunities to serve those in need, engage in community outreach and contribute your knowledge and skills to address the pressing challenges facing our planet. Remember, it is through acts of service that we find true fulfillment and make a lasting difference. With your active participation, true sense of ownership and positivity, our Alma Mater will soon be second to none.