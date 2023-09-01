Poultry production vital for food security, economic growth: speakers

Speakers at a workshop have said that poultry production plays a pivotal role in ensuring food security & economic growth in Pakistan and there is dire need to develop it on modern lines.

They stated this while addressing at the concluding ceremony of the two-day international Nutrition and Feed Colloquium and Training Workshop on Feed Formulation in Poultry, here on Thursday at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR).

The event was organized by the Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (FV&AS) in collaboration with the World Poultry Science Association – Pakistan Branch.

This colloquium and workshop aimed to provide a platform for experts, researchers, and stakeholders to converge and exchange insights on the latest developments in feed formulation techniques, nutritional requirements, and sustainable practices. The primary objective of the Nutrition and Feed colloquium is to facilitate the convergence of experts hailing from the Poultry Industry and Academia across the nation, with the express purpose of catalyzing the dissemination and transformation of cutting-edge insights concerning sustainable feed formulation.

The colloquium endeavors to empower participants by equipping them with a comprehensive understanding of diverse nutritional standards. PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem was the chief guest at the concluding session while International speakers’ from New Zealand, Sri-lanka and Singapore also participated in the conference. At a Concluding session, while addressing Dr. Naeem appreciated the role of poultry industry in bridging the gap between supply and demand of animal protein food for the ever increasing population of Pakistan. He emphasized on the adoption of modern technologies and researching alternative feed sources for poultry feeding.

The Vice Chancellor also urged the faculty to conduct such seminars, conferences and training workshops and focus on new research projects to take the country on the path of development. He also emphasized on paying attention to the training of male and female students. Dean FV&AS Prof. Dr. Muhammad Yousaf emphasized on arranging these events on a regular basis and stressed the need for developing research linkage programmes involving varsities and poultry industries. Prof. Dr. Tanveer Ahmad, Chairman Department of Livestock Production and Management discussed the issue related to soybean meal supply to poultry industry and suggested the policy makers to be quick in devising a framework to avoid such problems in future. A condolence reference for Mina Jan Muhammad Javed (Late) was also made during the inaugural session of the colloquium. Mian Jan MuhamamedJaved was the CEO of Jadeed Group of companies and president of world poultry science association Pakistan branch.