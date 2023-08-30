Hot and humid weather expected in most parts of KP

The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted mainly hot and humid weather most districts of the province.

It said that during the last 24 hours hot and humid weather prevailed in most districts of the province. However, an isolated rain-thunderstorm occurred in Bajaur district. The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 37/25, Chitral 34/14, Timergara 34/23, Dir 31/15, Mirkhani 35/17, Kalam 26/07, Drosh 34/18, Saidu Sharif 32/20, Pattan 36/21, Malam Jabba 23/12, Takht Bhai 36/23, Kakul 30/18, Balakot 34/19, Parachinar 30/15, Bannu 34/19, Cherat 30/18, D.I. Khan 37/21. The highest temperature recorded in the province was 37°c in Dera Ismail Khan.