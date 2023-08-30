Rupee extends losses against dollar

Exchange rate of Pakistan rupee weakened by Rs 1.06 against the United States dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 303.05 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 301.99. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 319.5 and Rs 322.5 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs 1.41 paisa to close at Rs 327.56 against the last day’s closing of Rs 326.15, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and stood at Rs 2.06, whereas an increase of Rs 2.43 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 382.10 as compared to the last closing of Rs 379.67. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 29 paisa each to close at Rs 82.51 and Rs 80.78 respectively.