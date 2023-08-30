PSX loses 192 points, closes at 46,770.42 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday and shed 708.19, showing negative change of 1.49 percent, closing at 46,770.42 points against 47,478.61 points the previous trading day. A total of 217,852,268 shares were traded during the day as compared to 184,138,134 shares, whereas the trading value of shares was recorded at Rs 8.280 billion against Rs 6.465 billion on the last trading day. As many as 328 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 62 of them recorded gains and 244 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 27,409,040 shares at Rs 1.20 per share; K-Electric Ltd with 14,731,834 shares at Rs 2.00 per share and Dewan Motors with 9,549,974 shares at Rs 16.32 per share.

Sanofi-Aventis witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 48.00 per share price, closing at Rs 759.00, whereas the runner-up was Al-Abbas Sugar with Rs 17.99 rise in its per share price to Rs 517.99. Rafhan Maize XD witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 45.00 per share closing at Rs 8255.00; followed by Systems Limited with Rs 34.44 decline to close at Rs 430.89.