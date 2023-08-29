Stakeholder’s consultations on child domestic labour held

Group Development Pakistan (GDP) and Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO), in collaboration with the National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC), organized the ‘Stakeholder’s Consultations on Child Domestic Labour: The Way Forward’. This collaborative initiative reflects an unwavering commitment to addressing the critical issue of child domestic labour and championing the rights and well-being of children across Pakistan. Child domestic labour remains a pervasive issue that undermines the fundamental rights and well-being of children. The Stakeholder Consultations served as a platform for stakeholders to engage in meaningful dialogues, share insights, and propose actionable solutions to combat this pressing challenge. The event marked an intensive and comprehensive discourse on strategies to overcome legislative and enforcement challenges. Participants included representatives from governmental bodies, non-governmental organizations, civil society, academia, media, and concerned citizens. Their diverse perspectives and collective expertise contributed to shaping holistic strategies that encompass legislative, policy, and grassroots initiatives to eradicate child domestic labour. GDP and SSDO have been at the forefront of advocating for the rights of children and marginalized communities. Their collaboration with NCRC underscores a shared commitment to safeguarding the rights and dignity of every child, in alignment with international conventions and Pakistan’s own legal framework. The consultation provided a platform to understanding the root causes of child domestic labour, legal and policy framework to protect children from exploitation, challenges in implementation and enforcement of existing regulations. Meaningful recommendations surfaced in the consultation to form a comprehensive strategy that not only addresses the immediate concerns of child domestic labour but also paves the way for a brighter future for the nation’s children.