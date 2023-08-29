Breastfeeding awareness seminar held

Nutrition International (NI) organized an awareness seminar on breastfeeding, here Tuesday. The event was aimed at raising awareness about the importance of breastfeeding for maternal and child health. It was noted that breastfeeding was a critical aspect of infant nutrition and played a crucial role in promoting the health and well-being of both mothers and babies. The main objectives of these sessions were to promote breastfeeding knowledge, empower mothers, address myths and misconceptions, engage policymakers, highlight community support, showcase successful initiatives, and raise awareness. The event was attended by the Director of the Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health (MNCH) Program Tribal Districts, Dr. Anisa Afridi, Deputy Director Nutrition, DGHS Dr. Sumera Afridi, Deputy Director IHP Dr Hidayat, SUN Unit Coordinator Iqbal Muhammad, Professors of Human Nutrition Department, Civil Society Organizations, Provincial Assembly Khateeb Lateefullah, Provincial Coordinator Nutrition International Darya Khan and linked stakeholders. The speakers shared their knowledge about different programs of NI at the provincial level including fortification, maternal and newborn health, child-adolescent health, and nutrition. Mufti Lateefullah Provincial Assembly Khateeb shared the importance of breastfeeding in the light of the Quran and Sunnah.