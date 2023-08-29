Amal Clooney Wins Again in Vintage Couture in Venice

Amal Clooney Wins Again in Venice StyleGeorge and Amal Clooney were spotted arriving in Venice, Italy, in style. During their outing, the pair, who own a villa in Lake Como, around 200 miles from Venice, showed off their easygoing yet beautiful attire.

Amal, 45, was photographed wearing a sleeveless white shift dress adorned with navy floral outlines, paired with slingback kitten heels.

George, 62, matched his wife’s outfit with a navy shirt, light blue-and-white pinstriped slacks, and tan leather loafers. Both donned sunglasses as they walked towards their car, holding hands and smiling for the photographers.

Amal will be honored at Diane von Furstenberg’s 14th Annual DVF Awards on Thursday, where she will receive a DVF leadership award for her global work in assisting victims of human rights abuse. The pair is passionate about humanitarian causes and founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice together.

George and Amal have been married since 2014 and have twin children, Ella and Alexander, who are six years old. They frequently appear in public together, and last month, they were photographed leaving Lake Como’s Gatto Nero restaurant, with Amal wearing a lovely sequined silver gown and George looking sharp in a dark-gray suit.

Amal has spoken highly of her relationship with the Oceans Eleven actor, describing him as inspirational and supportive in her TIME’s 2022 Women of the Year profile. Their partnership both in their personal lives and in their philanthropic endeavors continues to make a positive impact.

“Marriage has been wonderful. I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter,” she shared. “It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined. I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother — this is how I get my balance.”