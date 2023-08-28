IHC maintains stay against arrest of Shehryar Afridi, Shandana Gulzar

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday maintained its stay order against the arrest of PTI leaders Shehryar Khan Afridi and Shandana Gulzar till next date and also postponed the indictment of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and SSP Operations in the contempt case. IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar heard the case against the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO). At the outset of hearing, the state counsel said that Advocate General Islamabad wanted to give arguments in the case and prayed the court to adjourn the case for today. On the occasion, the report of Chief Commissioner Islamabad was also submitted before the bench. The court postponed the indictment of deputy commissioner and SSP Operations till September 7. The hearing of the main case was, however, adjourned till September 6.