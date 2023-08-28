APSUP organizes Academic Excellence Awards SEE Pakistan 2023

The Academic Excellence Awards 2023 were held at the Governor House to honour the higher education institutes and universities that achieved worldwide recognition for their exceptional accomplishments in the QS and The Times Higher Education Impact rankings. The event was presided over by Governor Punjab, Mr. Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman. Also in attendance were Chairman of Punjab Higher Education Commission, Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir; Chairman of Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed; and Chairman of APSUP, Prof. Dr. Chaudhry Abdul Rahman. The Excellence Awards were attended by numerous scholars, researchers, and eminent figures from the education sector. The event served as an effective platform for sharing knowledge and promoting collaboration among intellectuals in academia. The QS World University Rankings and Times Higher Education Impact Rankings are globally recognized benchmarks that evaluate universities and higher education institutions based on their contribution to the United Nations’ sustainable development goals. The rankings emphasize factors such as research quality, educational quality, community involvement, environmental sustainability, and social responsibility. Institutions excelling in these areas demonstrate not only strong performance in ensuring quality education but also a commitment to addressing crucial global challenges.

The Excellence Awards ceremony celebrated the outstanding achievements and relentless efforts of exceptional individuals who played pivotal roles in the development and enrichment of the country’s educational landscape. During the Academic Excellence Awards 2023, Mr. S.M. Imran was also honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his distinguished services in the field of education.

Chairman APSUP, Prof. Dr. Chaudhary Abdul Rehman, expressed, “We are delighted to host the Academic Excellence Awards 2023, where we celebrated the extraordinary achievements and hard work of institutions that have advanced knowledge, fostered innovation, and made meaningful contributions to society. Their important services and the determination they have shown are truly admirable and serve as an inspiration to all of us.”Governor Punjab, Mr. Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman, also remarked, “I extend my heartiest congratulations to the institutions honored at this award ceremony. Your achievements are a testament to the power of education and its impact on society. The work of these institutions has set new standards in the field of education.”SEE Pakistan 2023 took place at the Expo Centre, commencing with the recitation of The Holy Quran. Following this, Mr. Haseeb Khan introduced the essence of SEE Pakistan. Rector of Superior University, Prof. Dr. Sumaira Rehman, delivered the inaugural note, extending a warm welcome to all the guests. The Chief Guest, Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, also came forward and congratulated APSUP for organising such an impressive showcase of Pakistani students’ creative and innovative ideas.