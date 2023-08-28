Relief activities going on in flood-hit areas: PDMA

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Director General (DG) Imran Qureshi said on Monday that low-lying areas adjacent to Sutlej River were under flood since August 17, and relief activities were under way in the flood-affected areas.

In a statement, he said that more than 95 medical camps were providing facilities to people in the affected districts, while 20 ambulances were available to help in emergency situations all the time. More than 36,000 people had been provided treatment facilities so far. Apart from medical, 178 relief camps were also functioning in the affected districts. Around 100,000 people had been shifted to safe places, he said and added that more than 200,000 people had been provided emergency transport facility.

The DG said that cooked food was had been provided to 70,000 people in the affected districts. One-and-a-half lakh cattle had been given preventive veterinary medicine and vaccination. Twenty-five thousand cattle had been moved to safe places. Relief activities would continue until the issue of flood was resolved completely. All the resources were being utilised for rehabilitation of flood-affected areas, he added.