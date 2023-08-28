BISP conducts E-Kachehri to address beneficiaries’ concerns

The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) on Monday conducted E-Kachehri to address the grievances of the beneficiaries, in order to improve service delivery. This virtual event aims to directly engage with beneficiaries and address their concerns in real-time, reinforcing BISP’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people. The E-Kachehri, received an overwhelming response from beneficiaries all across the country. This enthusiastic participation underscored the importance of such platforms for the people who rely on the vital support provided by BISP.

During the E-Kachehri, Addl. Secretary Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Tahir Noor and his team tried to promptly address the majority of the complaints. For the remaining grievances that required further attention, he directed the relevant authorities to ensure their resolution within one day, further emphasizing BISP’s commitment to responsive governance. The BISP, through its flagship initiative Benazir Kafaalat, provides quarterly financial assistance of Rs 9,000 to nine million registered beneficiary families. Additionally, registered families also benefit from stipends under the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif and Benazir Nashonuma Programme, which collectively contribute to improving the socio-economic conditions of the most vulnerable segments of society.

In case of any complaint, the BISP encourages beneficiaries to reach out to the nearest BISP Tehsil Offices or contact the toll-free helpline at 0800-26477. It is essential to note that official communication from the BISP only originates from the number 8171. The beneficiaries are strongly advised not to trust messages from any other numbers to safeguard their interests.