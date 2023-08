PCMEA calls for devising long-term export policy

Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf has demanded for devising at least 10-year-long policy to increase exports, as the fluctuations in US dollar rate against Pak rupee, high cost of production in the region, and unjustified restrictions by various departments were hampering exports. Addressing a review meeting of the Association here Sunday, he welcomed the vision of Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industry Dr. Gohar Ejaz to complete the strategic programme to enhance country’s exports to US $ 80 billion in 90 days, but called for implementation of this programme in letter and spirit. Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairman Ejazur Rehman, PCMEA senior central leader Abdul Latif Malik, senior member Riaz Ahmed and others were also attended the meeting. The meeting also reviewed the preparations for 39th annual world exhibition of handmade carpets. Usman Ashraf said that Pakistan’s exports were dwindling due to fluctuation in value of US dollar against Pak rupee on daily basis. “The raw materials for hand-made carpets are imported, the cost of which has increased tremendously. The labour cost for partial manufacturing of hand-loom carpets in Afghanistan and then final manufacturing in Pakistan have become extremely high due to which we are out of competition with our competitors in global markets,” he added.