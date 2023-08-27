PSGMEA, SIMAP ink MoU

The Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturer and Exporter Association (PSGMEA) and the Surgical Instrument Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation in research and development, cross-industry product development and joint participation in international exhibitions, knowledge and expertise exchange, collaboration in export promotion and collaboration for human resources development. The signing ceremony was held at the PSGMEA Auditorium, attended by group leader, Sialkot Business Community, Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh, Chairman PSGMEA Arshad Latif Butt , Chief Coordinator SIMAP Jahangir Baber Bajwa, Chairman SIMAP Yousaf Hassan Bajwa, Executive Committee members and Secretary General Mohsin Masood.

Chairman PSGMEA Arshad Latif Butt said that both organisations had agreed to facilitate cooperation in promoting trade and industry in their respective areas whereas they would improve inter-association dialogue for the promotion of trade, industry and export-oriented activities. Both will cooperate in promotion of demand-driven human resource activities in Sialkot, build strong relationship among academia linkage needs in the respective areas along with exchange of visits of their respective members to discuss matters of common interest.

They will ensure regular exchange of documents and publications on economic and commercial issues and other matters of mutual interests produced by the two and exchange of information and technical expertise necessary for establishment of data banks at the two organizations and inform each other of, and if necessary consult one another on activities that, in their opinion, give rise to possibilities of cooperation and unified opinion.