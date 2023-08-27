Sultan urges world to take cognizance of worsening HR situation in IIOJK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Saturday urged the international community to take immediate cognizance of the worsening situation of human rights in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to Chairperson of “Be the Merciful”, Samira Farrukh here, he said the international community must play its due moral and much needed diplomatic role to stop India’s brutality against Kashmiris, particularly Kashmiri women, who have been worst victims of Indian state terrorism.

Barrister Sultan Mahmood said the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir are going through a difficult situation. He said due to the massive troops’ concentration in the region, the Kashmiri women have suffered enormously. He maintained that the Kashmiris living all over the world should become the voice of the women of occupied Kashmir and expose the violation of human rights perpetrating by India before the world community. “Women and children in IIOJK are being targeted with pellet guns by the Indian occupation forces,” he said, adding that rape is used as a weapon of war against Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces.

He said, despite the relentless suppression, the women of occupied Kashmir have significantly contributed to the ongoing freedom movement while fighting shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri freedom fighters.

Experts, analysts urge UN to honour its commitments on Kashmir dispute: Political experts and analysts have urged the international community, particularly the UN, to stand up for the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, who are facing the worst and brutal violations of their human rights in the internationally recognized disputed territory. According to Kashmir media service (KMS) report on Saturday, the political experts and analysts, while talking to media men in Srinagar, said that every democratic and justice loving person must raise voice for the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir who are under Indian military and police repression for the last 76 years.

They said, supporting the beleaguered Kashmiris is to support humanity, peace and truth. “It is time to stand up for the Kashmiri people before it is too late. It is time to raise voice for the voiceless people of occupied people. It is time to stop Hindutva BJP/RSS ideology regime and their establishment from targeting Kashmiris in false cases. It is time to halt demographic changes being made by BJP government in IIOJK,” they said.

The political experts and analysts said, the world community must shun its double standards and help the people of Jammu and Kashmir who are demanding their right to self-determination guaranteed to them by the UN resolutions. They asked India to remember that its cruel methods in IIOJK are bound to backfire. They urged the UN to honour its commitments regarding the Kashmir dispute.

Kashmiris being jailed for raising voice for right to self-determination: The All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders (APHC) have said that those who raised their voice for their right to self-determination and peace in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were being put in jails. According to Kashmir media service, the APHC leaders including Saleem Zargar, Advocate Arshad Iqbal, Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi, Mir Shahid Saleem and Maulana Musaib Nadvi in their joint statements said, “Anyone who speaks or raises voice against the Indian atrocities, injustice and for resolution of the Kashmir dispute by peaceful means is being put behind bars.”

They said, “The BJP regime after usurping all political, economic, religious and social rights of the Kashmiri people is claiming so-called peace in the territory.” The APHC leaders said, “Over four thousand Hurriyat leaders, activists and youth are facing illegal detentions in fake cases under black laws in different jails of IIOJK and India since long time and are being punished for speaking truth.” Meanwhile, Democratic Youth Forum paid a rich tribute to martyred Umer Qayoom who was killed by Indian troops in custody on August 20, 2010 in Srinagar.