IHC adjourns Imran Khan’s appeal till Monday

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday adjourned appeal till Monday seeking suspension of sentence of Chairman PTI Imran Khan in Toshakhana criminal case. A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case.

As the hearing began, the bench was told that ECP’s lawyer Amjad Pervaiz could not appear this day due to sickness. The associate lawyer said that the doctors had suggested a bed rest to the senior counsel and prayed the court to adjourn the appeal till the next date. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq observed that the case was at a crucial stage and ECP counsel could have completed arguments in just 20 minutes.

The court had still fixed the case on Friday despite the division bench not being available. Justice Farooq said that the court was adjourning the case till Monday, adding that it would announce its verdict on said date even if no one appeared. Imran Khan’s lawyer Latif Khosa said that his client was in jail for last 20 days and now he had to stay there for more three days. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned.