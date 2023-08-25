Rupee sheds 78 paisas against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Friday witnessed a 78 paisa devaluation against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs301 against the previous day’s closing of Rs300.22. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs314.3 and Rs317.3 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 1.35 to close at Rs324.81 against the last day’s closing of Rs326.16, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and stood at Rs2.06, whereas a decrease of Rs2.65 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs378.87 as compared to the last closing of Rs381.52. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 21 paisa and 20 paisa to close at Rs81.94 and Rs80.23 respectively.