China, UAE envoys call on foreign minister

Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates Hamad Alzaabi and Chinese Charge d’ Affaires Pang Chunxue on Wednesday separately called on caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani in the federal capital. During the meeting with the UAE envoy, the two sides discussed bilateral, regional as well as multilateral issues of mutual interest and the potential of enhancing trade and investment ties between the two countries, a Foreign Office statement said. During the meeting with Chinese charge d’ affaires, the two countries reaffirmed their resolve to further strengthen the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China.