Governor highlights sacrifices of tribal people

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here Wednesday highlighted the sacrifices of tribal people for country’s sovereignty and said that peace is a prerequisite for the development and prosperity of an area.

He was talking to a 45-member delegation of tribal elders of Tehsil Shagai, South Waziristan. The delegation was led by a former member provincial assembly, Adnan Wazir and Chairman Tehsil Wana, Moulana Saleh.

The delegation apprised the KP Governor about their problems and said that Shagai was given tehsil status in 2012 but proper notification has not been issued yet. They urged the governor to play his role and said that it would help address the concerns of people living in that area.

They also highlighted issues including the establishment of the NADRA Office in the area, rehabilitation of infrastructure, blacktopping of roads in Mantoai and Santoi, construction of a hospital in Shagai area and completion of projects relating to water supply and sanitation.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor assured his cooperation to resolve these problems and said that the development of tribal areas is among the topmost priorities of the government.

He said that the availability of all the needed basic amenities would be ensured to tribal people and added that funds would be released to local government representatives aiming for the initiation of developmental work at the grassroots level.

Haji Ghulam Ali said that NADRA officials would be contacted to provide a mobile registration van for Shagai till the establishment of a proper NADRA office in that area.

He also urged tribal elders to focus education of their children including girls and added that students of merged districts were being provided scholarships to get higher education and to play a due role in the development of their areas.

Later, the KP Governor also chaired a meeting to decide matters about land demarcation between Agriculture University Peshawar and the University of Engineering and Technology Mardan.

The meeting was also attended by the Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University, Professor Dr. Bakhat Jehan and Professor Dr. Imran Khan of Engineering University.