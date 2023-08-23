Gold rates dip by Rs 1,900 to Rs 232,600 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 1,900 and was sold at Rs 232,600 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs 234,500 on the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 1,629 to Rs 199,417 from Rs 201,046 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 182,799 from Rs184,292, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price per tola and 10 grams of silver remained constant at Rs 2,800 and Rs 2,400.54 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $3 to $1,904 from $1,901, the Association reported.