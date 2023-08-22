Six Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Waziristan

Six soldiers of the Pakistan Army on Tuesday embraced martyrdom while gallantly fighting terrorists amid heavy fire exchange and eliminated four terrorists in the general area of Asman Manza of South Waziristan District.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, a fire exchange took place between the Army troops and terrorists in the general area of Asman Manza, South Waziristan District on August 22.

The Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly four terrorists were sent to hell, while two terrorists were injured.

Sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

“Armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.The funeral prayers of martyrs, who embraced Shahadat on Tuesday while fighting valiantly against terrorists during intense exchange of fire between the Army troops and terrorists in the general area Asman Manza, South Waziristan District, were offered at Wana.

The Shuhada would be laid to rest with full military honours in their respective hometowns, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The Corps Commander Peshawar and other senior serving officers attended the funeral prayers.

“The Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all costs,” the ISPR said.