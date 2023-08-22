PSX loses 30 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday shed 30.06 points, a slight negative change of 0.06 per cent, closing at 47,417.90 points against 47,447.96 points the previous trading day. A total of 185,753,898 shares were traded during the day as compared to 211,230,785 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 6.223 billion against Rs 7.076 billion on the last trading day. As many as 316 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 141 of them recorded gains and 152 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 25,867,346 shares at Rs 1.29 per share; Nishat Power with 16,043,161 shares at Rs.23.55 per share and Oil and Gas Dev with 13,626,842 shares at Rs.99.51 per share. Bhanero Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 49.00 per share price, closing at Rs 999.00, whereas the runner-up was Mari Petroleum with an Rs 23.93 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,627.16. Pak Tobacco witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 29.00 per share closing at Rs 693.00; followed by Excide (Pak) XD with Rs 20.50 decline to close at Rs 347.68.