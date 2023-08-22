40-day training of delimitation committees to start from Sept 1

The extensive four-day training for the five recently constituted delimitation committees, aimed at fixing the limits or boundaries of territorial constituencies in response to changes in the 2023 population census data, will commence on September 1.

According to Delimitation Schedule notified by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the training would be wrapped up on September 4. The committees will receive districts’ maps and necessary data from the federal capital and provinces until August 31. Allocation of district quotas for national and provincial assembly seats to delimitation committees is scheduled from September 5 to 7. Delimitation committees will conduct the initial delineation of constituencies between September 8 and October 7. Preliminary proposals will be made public on October 9. Representations on preliminary proposals can be filed between October 10 and November 8. The commission will address/hear these representations from November 10 to December 9. The final delimitation will be published on December 14. The Delimitation of Constituencies Act from 1974 mandates the redrawing of constituencies for National and Provincial Assembly elections after each census. With the release of the 2023 census report, constituencies are being redefined to align with the allocated number of seats.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has opted to initiate the delimitation of constituencies following the approval from the Council of Common Interests (CCI) for the 2023 digital population census. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has already sought the assistance of provincial governments and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) for the delimitation process. This endeavor also involves the provision of essential guidelines. After the Council of Common Interests (CCI) granted approval to the 2023 digital census results on August 5, an official notification was issued two days later.