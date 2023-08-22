Govt to fully support ECP for conducting free polls: Solangi

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said on Monday that the caretaker federal government would provide full support to the Election Commission of Pakistan, commission and provinces in conducting transparent, free, and impartial general elections. During a telephonic conversation with Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, he said that the caretaker set up would perform their duties according to the constitution and would not tolerate any discrimination against anyone. “Conducting transparent elections is our common responsibility,” Murtaza Solangi said adding the federal and provincial governments would perform this joint responsibility under the constitution. Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori congratulated Murtaza Solangi on assuming charge as the caretaker federal minister for information and broadcasting. The minister said that soon he would visit Karachi.