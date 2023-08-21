Pakistani mangoes become center of attraction in Urumqi

The Pakistani Mango Festival showcased sweet and juicy mangoes, allowing a large number of visitors to savor the ‘King of fruits at the ongoing five-day China-Eurasia Commodity and Trade Expo in Urumqi, the capital city of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China. “Top Pakistani mango exporters are displaying different varieties of mango such as Sindhri, Chaunsa, and Anwar Ratol, among others,” Commercial Counsellor, Pakistan Embassy, Beijing, Ghulam Qadir said. He believed, “The event is not only a treat for the taste buds but also symbolizes the strength of cultural exchanges and economic partnerships.” Ghulam Qadir remarked, “Pakistani mangoes hold a special place in Pakistan’s agricultural landscape and cultural fabric. They are renowned for their delectable taste and exquisite aroma, capturing the hearts of fruit enthusiasts globally.” About other Pakistani products, he said, “Visitors to the festival could explore stalls showcasing various Pakistani products, textiles, handicrafts, and more. This cultural exchange bridges gaps, facilitating cultural diplomacy and fostering relationships built on mutual respect and curiosity.” The commercial counselor informed, “On the invitation of the government of Urumqi, Senator Rana Mehmood Ul Hassan is leading a six-member delegation from the Senate of Pakistan. Additionally, 20 top mango exporters from Multan are participating in this expo.