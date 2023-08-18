Book ‘Landmarks of Pakistan’ by German artist launched

A book titled, “Landmarks of Pakistan” containing pen and ink drawings of historical places of Pakistan by a German Painter, Ms. Ute Elpers launched on Thursday here at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA). The event was organized by the German-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry with the support of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany and PNCA.

President of the German-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Pervaiz Akhtar and Director General PNCA Muhammad Ayub Jamali were present on the occasion. The event was attended by many diplomats, VIPs, dignitaries and artists. The chief guest at the event was Alfred Grannas, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany and the Guest of Honour was Ambassador Shahid Kamla, Former Ambassador of Pakistan to Germany, who initiated and pioneered the compilation of the book. Addressing the participants, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany Alfred Grannas said, “As Ambassador to this fascinating country, I have the opportunity to experience many of the monuments immortalized by Ute Elpers on site, and I am always impressed by how they capture not only the shape, but also the soul of these buildings with the economical methods of a technical draftswoman could”.

He said the fact that their legacy is now being immortalized in this book is not only a long overdue honor but also a beautiful example of the diverse ties between Germany and Pakistan. “I am particularly grateful to my fellow Ambassador Shahid Kamal for his tireless dedication to this project over the years”, he added. President of the German-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Pervaiz Akhtar said Ms. Ute Elpers was a German porcelain painter who died in 2019. She was trained as a porcelain and ceramic painter at the Roloff porcelain factory in Muenster, Germany. She gifted 21 of her beautiful filigree ink drawings of landmarks of Pakistan to the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), Islamabad, he added.