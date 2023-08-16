Debunking Conspiracy-Thinking

Debunking multiple conspiracy theories that lack substantiated proof or credibility is essential for dispelling suspicions regarding international and regional influences conspiring against Pakistan. As of now, without dispute, the focus unquestionably stays on the failing economy of Pakistan. To truly comprehend the underlying causes of Pakistan’s economic challenges, we must delve into two key factors: political instability and financial corruption. Corruption has plagued Pakistan for decades, diverting valuable resources that could have been utilized for meaningful development projects. This culture of financial corruption permeates all segments of society, from government officials to ordinary citizens. When examining economic troubles, it is essential to embrace a professional and unbiased perspective. By doing so, we can better understand the complexities of the situation and work towards finding effective solutions.

Anyone expecting chaos and mayhem on the streets, following the recent arrest of Imran Khan, must have been disappointed. This was not the case on 9 May when the cricketer-turned-politician’s supporters took on the State in a manner that almost looked like a civil war situation. However, neither the wording of the judgment nor the silence on the streets indicates any change in the mindset of the supporters of Imran Khan or the general public. The arrest, however, may further add to Khan’s popularity. While there is a lack of clarity regarding when the next elections will be held, the more optimistic observers now feel it could be in the next year. The time between now and next year will probably be spent breaking down and pushing back the support base of PTI further.

The fact that the nature of Pakistan’s army is changing fast, from an outward to an inward-looking force, will weigh in the ultimate balance. The economic performance of Pakistan in the near future and Khan’s popularity may now be proportionally connected. While a street protest of a popular scale is unlikely, the lack of performance will turn Khan more into a symbol of resistance. Hence, there are challenges on both sides. The return of PTI will depend on Khan’s capacity to rebuild his party, which lacks an organised cadre that can survive the heat of elections campaign pursuits. If Khan remains inconsequential, then electable candidates will shy away from him. To rebuild the ideological component of the party will require a team that can withstand pressure from the state institutions. Let us also not forget that he is now in his early 70s and one wonders how much energy he will have in the next five years after spending some time in jail.

The crucial factor affecting the popularity and approval ratings of political leaders is none other than the state of the economy, which is widely known. When the economy is flourishing, leaders often receive praise and support for their perceived economic management skills. Conversely, a faltering economy can lead to disillusionment and a decline in popularity. Imran Khan’s initial popularity stemmed from his charismatic appeal and a promise to bring about philosophical changes in the political and economic landscape of Pakistan. He presented himself as a beacon of hope, vowing to eradicate corruption, promote accountability, and create an environment conducive to economic growth. He pledged to revitalize key sectors such as agriculture, industry, and education and promised to attract foreign investment and create job opportunities for the youth. These promises resonated with many Pakistanis who were tired of economic stagnation and inequality.

On the other hand, the future of political parties in Pakistan may also be tied to economic performance in the coming years. In case the economy does not improve, the sale of state assets or the army’s active engagement with agriculture will not reap dividends. Should there be an overall increase in public unease; the impression of Imran Khan on the public’s recollection will be obvious. This involves decisions like determining how much space should be shared with the politically powerful GHQ, which had become further influential in governance since the end of the PMLN regime in 2018. The absence of Khan in the political arena unquestionably creates an opportunity for the incumbents to reconsider their geopolitical strategies without facing any harassment.

Pakistan’s economy has long been plagued by structural challenges and systemic issues. These include a large informal sector, inadequate infrastructure, a low tax base, and a total dependence on imports. However, the extent of a rebound would depend on various factors, including the response of the government to monetary challenges, the effectiveness of its policies, and the perception of the public. Pakistan can unlock its true potential as an emerging economy on the global stage by addressing these questions head-on with all-inclusive strategies and reforms focused on good governance and sustainable development projects. In a nutshell, the economic progress in Pakistan is predominantly stymied by political instability and weak governance

“When a management with a reputation for brilliance tackles a business with a reputation for bad economics, it is the reputation of the business that remains intact”. Warren Buffett

The writer is a retired Pakistan army officer