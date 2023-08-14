‘Chaleya’ — Shahrukh Khan and Nayanthara’s chemistry breaks the Internet

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan on Monday unveiled the much-awaited romantic song Chaleya from his upcoming action thriller film Jawan, marking his first appearance with Nayanthara. Titled ‘Chaleya,’ this romantic melody showcases Shah Rukh’s refreshing chemistry with Nayanthara. Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao lend their voices to the song, which is also released in Tamil and Telugu, known as ‘Hayyoda’ and ‘Chalona.’

Their chemistry works like magic in the new song from ‘Jawan’.

This heartfelt melody marks the triumphant return of romance, featuring the King of Romance himself. The song brings back the timeless magic of Shah Rukh Khan and Arijit Singh’s collaboration which has given us some of the most romantic and soulful numbers.

Against backdrops ranging from a cruise to picturesque streets, Shah Rukh and Nayanthara’s romance blossoms in various settings in the song.

Choreographed by the inimitable Farah Khan the song has her signature style infusing it with grace and elegance that complements the heartfelt lyrics penned by the very popular lyricist Kumaar, who has a string of latest hits to his credit. It’s after a long time that fans have been treated to a romantic track featuring Shah Rukh Khan. The actor who is known as the King of Romance was last seen in the romantic track ‘Mere Naam Tu’ from the film ‘Zero’ that was released in 2018.

Arijit Singh’s emotive rendition adds an extra layer of emotion to SRK’s portrayal of love, as Nayanthara’s exquisite voice is beautifully delivered by Shilpa Rao. The song captures the essence of the heart’s deepest desires, celebrating the power of love in its purest form. ‘Chaleya’ marks the second single from Jawan. Before this, the makers had released ‘Zinda Banda,’ featuring Shah Rukh Khan dancing alongside Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani.

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Riddhi Dogra in pivotal roles. Jawan marks the Hindi directorial debut of Atlee, a popular director who has primarily worked in Tamil films.