Haq embodies a patriotic Pakistani spirit: Naqvi

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, has extended his congratulations to Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar on his selection as the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, while also conveying his best wishes. Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, as the Caretaker Prime Minister, embodies a patriotic Pakistani spirit, displaying positivity and a non-controversial disposition. The decision to appoint Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, hailing from Balochistan, as the caretaker prime minister, has been warmly received.

A meeting was held in the Chief Minister’s Office, presided over by Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi. During this meeting, Chief Minister Naqvi issued a stern directive for a rigorous crackdown on both the sellers and users of narcotics. He emphasized the need to bring the full force of the law upon the major drug syndicates, asserting that they should face punitive actions. Chief Minister further instructed the law enforcement agencies to take decisive measures to eradicate drug peddling within schools and colleges, emphasizing the significance of this endeavor.

Noting the gravity of the situation, Chief Minister underscored the imperative of taking the anti-narcotics mission seriously. He pointed out that the proliferation of substances such as Ice and other illicit drugs has given rise to moral decay, with the sight of drug-addled individuals occupying major roads being deeply concerning. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his confidence that, through a collaborative effort involving the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and other relevant institutions, a permanent solution to the drug issue can be achieved.

During the meeting, a unanimous decision was reached to establish a dedicated center focused on rehabilitating drug addicts. This facility will extend essential provisions, including accommodations, sustenance, and medical treatment, to those grappling with addiction. The Health Department will contribute medical personnel, doctors, and medicines to support the comprehensive recovery of these individuals. Meanwhile, the Social Welfare Department will oversee arrangements related to lodging and food.

In order to ensure the safety and controlled movement of the recovering addicts, the police will be involved in monitoring and providing security measures. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the urgency of making the rehabilitation center on Raiwand Road fully operational without delay.

Additionally, the meeting deliberated on the establishment of a drug rehabilitation center in Shamke Bhattian. Key figures, including Provincial Ministers Dr. Javed Akram and Dr. Jamal Nasir, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Interior, CCPO, Secretary of Schools Education, Secretary of Higher Education, Secretary of Health, Commissioner of Lahore Division, Deputy Commissioner, and pertinent officials were in attendance. Notably, Commissioner Rawalpindi participated in the proceedings via a video link.

Pakistani youth has capacity to shape nation’s destiny: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said on Saturday the youth of Pakistan possessed unparalleled strength and hold the capacity to shape the nation’s destiny.

In his message on the International Youth Day, he highlighted that the youth embody the promise of a radiant future and are the prospective leaders of tomorrow. Allocating resources for empowering the youth, he asserted, is a prudent investment in securing a promising tomorrow.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed the need to foster an environment where the youth could actively contribute to the nation’s advancement through their ingenuity. He affirmed that the Punjab government is actively extending diverse opportunities to the youth, encompassing skill-based education, training, employment prospects, and scholarships. With a significant portion of Pakistan’s populace comprising young individuals, their role in the nation’s progress is pivotal.

Naqvi further noted that Pakistani youths have garnered global recognition through their inherent talents across various domains, thereby enhancing the nation’s stature on the international stage.