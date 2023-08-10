SC maintains stay against arrest of ex-PM in lawyer murder case

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday maintained its stay against the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in a case pertaining murder of a lawyer in Quetta. A three-member bench headed by Justice Yahya Afridi heard the appeal of the former prime minister against addition of his name in the FIR of the incident. At the outset of hearing, the complainant of the case raised objections against two members of the bench including Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi. The bench expressed annoyance with the lawyer Amanullah Kanrani for leveling false allegations. Justice Yahya Afridi said that the lawyer should have submitted a written application if he had objections against any member. The lawyer should have not leveled such allegations verbally while standing at court rostrum, he said. Justice Naqvi observed that the lawyer had to answer on the allegations raised by him against two members. Justice Afridi asked the lawyer to tender the unconditional apology immediately. He asked the advocate to file a written apology to the court.