Kanye West fails to impress his new bride. Bianca Censori for THIS odd reason

Kanye West’s new wife, Bianca Censori, apparently cannot stomach the controversial rapper due to his terrible hygiene, according to a source close to him.

The architecture student, who is claimed to admire her husband’s fashion sense, avoids being near West, who is now known as Ye, since his “stink is a serious turnoff.”

According to the National Enquirer, West wears layers of clothing even in hot and humid weather, which causes him to sweat excessively and stink.

“He wears these outfits partly because he genuinely believes they showcase his fashion genius and forward-thinking,” stated an insider. “But it’s also to cover him for having gained a little weight.”

“When the layers come off and he’s dripping in sweat from head to toe — especially since he’s not big on showering — and poor Bianca’s nostrils are on the receiving end,” the source continued.