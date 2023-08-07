Meghan Markle betrays Hollywood with latest announcement?

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has been accused of betraying Hollywood and crossing a ‘picket line’ following news that she and her husband, Prince Harry, have struck a new contract with Netflix to create a film.

“Three years to make their first acquisition and they announce it now?” questioned US public relations guru “RoyalTea” on Twitter.

“Meghan, an admitted SAG member, and Harry have essentially crossed the picket line to continue making deals for one of the streaming giants that are the worst offenders of actors’ rights,” the public relations expert went on to say.

The expert was responding to royal analyst Matt Wilkinson’s tweet, which stated, “Harry and Meghan will produce Netflix film after buying rights to £3m novel about parent dying in car crash.”