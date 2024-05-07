Senior executives at Mercuria to face investigation by Pakistan’s FIA

Mercuria, a global commodities trading firm headquartered in Geneva, finds its senior executives under scrutiny by Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for potential charges including fraud, cheating, and criminal breach of trust. This investigation, which may involve Interpol, could have ramifications for the company’s operations worldwide. The individuals named in the FIA’s notice, such as CEO Marco Dunand, are linked to Mercuria’s dealings with Eleven Consultancy, a UAE-based commodities trading company, particularly concerning contracts in Congo Brazzaville’s oil sector. Allegations suggest that Mercuria may have engaged in covert transactions, possibly bypassing Eleven Consultancy, raising broader questions about corruption in Congolese oil trading. The investigation also delves into political ties in Congo Brazzaville, implicating figures like Lucian Ebata, despite previous warnings. The FIA’s inquiry extends to scrutinizing contract terms with Congolese companies and potential irregularities in oil trading practices that might disadvantage the Congolese government. Mercuria faces demands from the FIA for documentation related to its contracts and transactions in Congo Brazzaville, further complicating its position. Moreover, Mercuria’s appointment of Landry Gantsui, a relative of Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso, as CEO of its Congolese subsidiary, raises concerns about conflicts of interest amidst the unfolding investigation.