YouTube Premium and YouTube Music arrive in Pakistan

YouTube Premium provides a greater viewing experience by eliminating advertisements, background play, and video offline downloads. It also comes with YouTube Music Premium, which offers ad-free music, background play, and song downloads.

YouTube Music is a dedicated music streaming app with official songs, albums, playlists, artist radio, and a vast catalog of remixes, live performances, covers, and music videos.

Google’s Director for Pakistan, Farhan S. Qureshi, expressed excitement about bringing these services to Pakistan, where the creative industry is experiencing rapid growth. Local artists are sharing their content on YouTube, expanding their global fanbase. The launch of YouTube Music and YouTube Music Premium in Pakistan is seen as a significant opportunity for the nation’s music industry.

YouTube Premium starts at Rs479 per month, while YouTube Music Premium is available from Rs299.00 per month. There are also family plans and special student plans available.