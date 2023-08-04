Tehran willing to join CPEC

Iranian Consul General in Peshawar, Ali Banafsha Khawa, while reaffirming Iran’s unwavering commitment to regional peace and stability, has emphasized Iran’s keen interest in becoming an active participant in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, underscoring the importance of cooperation among regional nations for mutual progress and prosperity. The Iranian Consul General expressed these views during a conversation with media persons during his visit to Peshawar Press Club on Thursday.

During the visit, the Iranian diplomat participated in a Meet the Press event alongside esteemed members of the PPC. The gathering facilitated open discussions on various subjects, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Iran-Pakistan trade relations, and fostering people-to-people contact between the two neighboring nations. During the event, the Consul General while responding to different questions on the Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline project stated that Iran had completed its part of the pipeline and now it was incumbent on Pakistan to fulfill its commitments to ensure the project’s success and benefits for both nations. President of the Peshawar Press Club, Arshad Aziz Malik, and other esteemed members warmly welcomed the Iranian Consul General at the event.

The exchange allowed for candid and constructive discussions aimed at further enhancing bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan. Additionally, Shabbir Hussain Imam, a member of the press club, took the opportunity to brief the Consul General on the PPC Library, named in honor of Syed Abul Hassan Jafri, a local journalist who also served in Iranian Consulate. Mr. Ali Banafsha Khawa emphasized the need for continuous updates to enrich the knowledge resources available at the library and enhance its role as an essential hub for intellectual growth and understanding. The event served as a platform for fostering greater understanding and cooperation between Iran and Pakistan, promoting peaceful regional development and further strengthening the ties between the two nations.