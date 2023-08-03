Chet Faker comes to Australia for the first time in eight years

Faker, the acclaimed ARIA Award-winning singer, has surprised his fans with the announcement of a series of headline gigs around Australia’s East Coast this October, after an eight-year absence.

The tour will take him through Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, marking his long-awaited return to Australia.

Faker, known for his outstanding talent, has been dubbed “one of Australia’s finest artists” by Rolling Stone. His previous performance in Australia was a sold-out spectacular on the forecourt of the Sydney Opera House, followed by a successful run of five gigs in his hometown of Melbourne.

In addition to the headline events, Faker will be part of the amazing roster at the Yours & Owls Festival. The concert promises to be a great experience for music fans, with Earl Sweatshirt, Hilltop Hoods, Ocean Alley, Oliver Tree, and other famous artists performing.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the chance to witness Faker’s latest music live, especially after his recent comeback with the release of the single “Something Like This” in May.

The song, which Faker wrote, recorded, and produced himself, has already garnered significant attention. The accompanying music video, directed by the talented Alana O’Herlihy (known for her work with Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa), has added to the excitement surrounding his return.

In 2021, Faker’s album “Hotel Surrender” achieved remarkable success, soaring to the top 20 of the ARIA Albums Chart. The album received critical acclaim, with Rolling Stone celebrating it as a “welcome return” and praising its ethereal qualities that have made Faker a global sensation.

The general public will be able to purchase tickets for Faker’s highly anticipated headline gigs on Tuesday, August 8th, at 1pm AEST. Frontier Members, on the other hand, will have first access to a pre-sale beginning Monday, August 7th, at 12 p.m. AEST. Given the high demand, fans are recommended to purchase their tickets as soon as possible, as these performances are expected to sell out rapidly.