Shraddha Kapoor wins hearts with latest viral video

Shraddha Kapoor, a Bollywood actress, captured the hearts of millions with her sweet gesture when one of her devoted fans dropped down on one knee and proposed to her with a bunch of red flowers.

The Baaghi 3 actor was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, when a fan warmly welcomed her with a bunch of flowers.

The video has gone viral on social media.

Reacting to the video, one fan commented, “Respect button for shraddha Kapoor.”

Another said, “She is the sweetest.”

The video was shared with caption, “With a heartwarming gesture, Shraddha gracefully accepted her fan’s red roses, expressing gratitude and respect.

“True humility shines in her actions, spreading love and warmth” followed by heart emojis.