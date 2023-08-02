Meghan Markle is ‘sick and tired’ of Kate Middleton’s growing popularity

Meghan Markle appears to be dissatisfied with how the stakes have begun to stack in favor of her sister-in-law.

In recent months, the former Suits actress has faced obstacles in her business ventures with her husband, Prince Harry, while Kate Middleton has grown in popularity with her newly conferred title of Princess of Wales.

Per an insider that told Heat Magazine, “Meghan is sick and tired of this ‘Saint Kate’ act.”

While Kate was gaining popularity in the United Kingdom, Meghan is anxious that Prince William and Kate will now be focusing on Hollywood, which was her domain.

“She and Harry are aware that the Waleses are planning additional trips to the United States, including Hollywood, and that the red carpet will be rolled out for their arrival.”

The Waleses are now ‘actively pitched’ over Harry and Meghan, according to the insider. Furthermore, as part of their effort to keep the monarchy relevant, King Charles is encouraging William and Kate to continue their American relationships and influence.

The Sussexes previously suffered a big setback when they did not receive a single Emmy nomination, despite the fact that their Netflix docuseries was extremely popular on the streaming service.

Given the breakdown of their Spotify contract and the fate of their Netflix deal hanging in the balance, the insider claims that Hollywood is moving away from the Sussexes.

“Nobody wants to risk their standing in the UK by not being seen as team William and Kate,” the insider told the outlet.

Prince William is expected to touch down in New York next month for the upcoming Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit. Kate Middleton is also expected to attend, which has reportedly made the Meghan quite unhappy.