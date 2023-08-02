CCPO reviews performance of Lahore police

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired a meeting of top-ranking Lahore police officers at headquarters, here on Tuesday.

The meeting was convened to commend the officers for their efforts and dedication and to announce the issuance of commendation certificates, recognizing their commitment to ensuring optimal security arrangements during the month of Muharram.

The meeting discussed the implementation of state-of-the-art technology in all stages of investigations, further enhancing the efficiency of inspection processes.

The CCPO stressed the need for continual improvement in investigative procedures. He ordered to clear pending cases within one week. He underscored the importance of maintaining clean and updated records at all police stations while expressing their role as protectors of vulnerable members of society. “We must ensure that the arrest of innocent individuals is avoided at all costs,” he said. He further mandated the formation of specialized teams to apprehend professional criminals and hardened criminals. Additionally, a strict crackdown was ordered against drug peddlers and squatters to curb their illegal activities. The CCPO emphasized the need for swift action in cases involving suspicious and abandoned vehicles and criminal activities, prioritizing the safety and security of the public. He urged all officers to carry out their duties with diligence and dedication, ensuring prompt and just delivery of justice.

Kamyana concluded the meeting with a reminder that fairness and integrity must guide every step of the investigative process. “In our pursuit of justice, there is no room for negligence,” he concluded.

The meeting was attended by DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Naseer Rizvi, DIG (Investigations) Imran Kishwer, DIG (Security) Kamran Afzal, SSP (Operations) Sohaib Ashraf, SSP (Investigations) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, SSP (CIA) Captain (R) Liaquat Ali Malik, SP (AVLS) and all Divisional SPs.