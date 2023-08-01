Kate Middleton speaks about pregnancy and early upbringing as she hits a big milestone

Princess Kate Middleton discussed pregnancy and early life once more as she celebrated a big milestone in a project near to her heart.

Kate Middleton uploaded a new video marking six months of a specific campaign she is working in on Instagram and Twitter at the same time.

The Princess of Wales has been working on a program called ‘Shaping Us’ to raise awareness about the “importance of early childhood.”

With the help of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood (RCEC), the mother of three launched this campaign in January 2023.

Taking to the social media, Kate Middleton said on Monday, “Six months of #ShapingUs!

“Our campaign highlights the importance of early childhood and how it can shape the adults we become.”

She went on to add, “From pregnancy to the age of five, our brains develop at an exponential rate. It’s been a wonderful six months of spreading awareness far and wide, with so much more to come.”