LCCI Pesident lauds development

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Kashif Anwar lauded six development projects, inaugurated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, here on Sunday. After attending the inaugural ceremony at the Governor’s House, he told the media that transformative projects would propel the area’s progress in the sectors of healthcare, transportation, and energy infrastructure. He mentioned that centerpiece of the event was the grand unveiling of Rs 50 billion Medical City, a state-of-the-art healthcare complex designed to revolutionise medical services in the province. Equipped with cutting-edge facilities and advanced equipment, the Medical City holds the potential to elevate healthcare standards and cater to a larger number of patients. Another important project that received its soft launch was the Rs 52 billion National Health Support Programme, he said, asserting that this initiative aimed to ensure access to healthcare for the underprivileged sections of society, providing essential medical services and financial support to those in need, fostering a healthier and more inclusive society. Highlighting the government’s commitment to population welfare, Kashif Anwar said that Rs 30 billion Population Welfare Programme was inaugurated to create awareness and provide resources to promote family planning, contributing to a balanced demographic growth and sustainable development.