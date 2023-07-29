China approves Pakistani cherry orchards for export

General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) has approved sixty more orchards from Gilgit-Baltistan to export cherry to China, said Commercial Counsellor Ghulam Qadir at the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing on Friday. Ghulam Qadir said that the approval of the Pakistani cherry orchards by Chinese customs holds significant potential for the agricultural sector in Gilgit Baltistan, where cherry cultivation is a prominent industry. “The endorsement by Chinese customs signifies that the cherries from Pakistan meet the required standards and regulations for export to China. This not only opens up new avenues for trade but also showcases the quality and taste of Pakistani cherries to a wider international market”, he added. Arman Shah, CEO of Hashwan Group and Arman Shah Farm, which is the largest farm approved by Chinese Customs told China Economic Net (CEN) that the collaboration between China and Pakistan in promoting agricultural exports, particularly cherries from Gilgit Baltistan, highlights the mutual benefits derived from such partnerships. It not only boosts economic growth but also strengthens bilateral ties.