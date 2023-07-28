3-day teachers training workshop to be held in Sept

Space Education Research Lab, National Center of GIS and Space Applications, Institute of Space Technology (IST) is organizing the three-day Teachers Training Workshop on Space Education for Primary and Secondary science School Teachers from September 7-9.

According to the IST, the workshop has been planned in collaboration with Office of Astronomy for Education (OAE), the International Astronomical Union (IAU) as part of their Teachers Training Program for Astronomy Education. The workshop, to be held in IST, will focus on enhancing the teaching skills and resources linked with the primary and secondary school science curriculum of Pakistan.

About the eligibility criteria, the official informed that the applicant should be a School teacher with at least two years of experience. The day-long workshop will be held on Thursday and Saturday and Friday will be from 1430 – 2100 hours. The willing science school teachers can register themselves through the web link: http://bit.ly/ttw-se by Aug 11, 2023. The shortlisted candidates will be informed to pay the registration fee by Aug 18, 2023.