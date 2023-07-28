9th Muharram processions held in Sukkur

All mourning processions of the 9th Muharram were taken out amid tight security in all big and small towns of the Sukkur division on Friday and concluded peacefully after marching on their designated routes. The administration had taken extraordinary measures to provide security to mourners by sealing off the routes with barbed wires and allowing entry of participants after thorough frisking. Sabeels were set up along the processions routes to provide drinking water to weary mourners and passersby and food was distributed among the poor. Towards the end of processions, religious scholars highlighted the supreme sacrifices laid down by the family of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) at Karbala. In Sukkur, historic `Tazia of Ziarat-i-Karbala Mualla` claimed to be continuation of a 500-year-old tradition, was taken out in Rohri before Fajr prayers in which thousands of mourners from different parts of the country as well as from abroad took part. Thousands of mourners from all over Sindh participated in a mourning procession in Rohri and paid homage to the martyrs of Karbala. Strict security measures had been adopted throughout the route of the procession to prevent any untoward incident. On early morning of Friday, the mourning procession emerged from Masjid Shah-i-Iraq in the Karbala ground.