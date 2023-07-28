Peace Does Not Flow from Hate

A line–a tangible reality–-has cut both nations apart and hindered the well-being of people. Pakistan and India–two nuclear powers–share a border of 2912 km. Both countries are going to commemorate their 76th independence anniversary in the coming month. Given the population, a country on one side of the line (border) has touched the mark of USD 770 billion during FY 2022-23 (April-March) while a country on the other side of the line hardly earned USD 21 billion during Jul-Mar FY 2022-23 with respect to export sector. A prodigious economic boom is perceptible in India. According to IMF, India’s real GDP growth projections are 6.1 in 2023 and 6.3 in 2024, the highest in the world. -0.5 in 2023 and 2.5 in 2024 are the real GDP growth projections of Pakistan, as per the data revealed by the IMF.

Keeping this comparison of mere two economic factors in view, presenting the development and prosperity of India and Pakistan, one could conclude that animosity, tension, and hatred are not of service to the people living in this region. However, hate is a social construct generated by the discourse of our elite on both sides to further their limited interest. But now, common people in this universal village can develop affection for each other and collaborate and cooperate for the common good and welfare. Japanese have done so, given the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the US.

Peace is not simply the absence of violence. It is the presence of coexistence, harmony, cooperation, respect, empathy, and understanding. Peace is a prerequisite for the prosperity of any region or nation. European Union (EU) is one of the greatest examples in this context and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to some extent.

South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) has been cold since its inception due to hate and animosity between Pakistan and India. Another bone of contention is the internationally recognized Kashmir Issue between the two. Strategic mistakes committed during the late 1970s and 1980s begets a perpetual menace of terrorism. Good and Bad terrorists were categorized. Sectarian hatred was induced in the people of Pakistan. The cost incurred by these unfortunate events led to our decline. Pakistan is highly affected by terrorism but it has been blamed by India for being the sponsor of terrorism. Terrorism has no nationality or religion. It cannot be associated with anyone. SAARC nations are unable to cooperate to get rid of this menace, in particular, climate change and other common threats. But hatred dominates. Peace cannot prevail as long as acrimony and hostility remain.

The same can be reflected in the current domestic political landscape of Pakistan. Justice brings Peace. Each and every case, petition, or complaint of anybody must be tried in the court of law on merit and fairly to uphold justice. It will pave the way for peace and satisfaction. Media trials, propaganda, polarization, hate speech, and misinformation make things messy and unrest in society. Politicians utilize rhetoric and inject hate into the minds of their blind followers. They even make bold promises to change the fortune of the nation. People must know that hate cannot bring in peace and without peace there is no prosperity and politicians cannot fulfill their proclaimed ill-advised promises. Taking a step back, promise-makers now seek justice from our pathetic judicial system because they blame that in every election, they were not provided with a level playing field. So, providing the same on merit, politicians would contest elections and come to the government drawing power from the people as the Constitution of Pakistan does establish and recognize the people as the source of all political power.

The conduct of free and fair elections mitigates or minimizes the polarization and disappointment in our society induced by hate speech. Coexistence, tolerance, acceptance, and cooperation bind together various scattered and polarized segments of society. It will ultimately bring unity. Common and augmented efforts make us enable to fight against common threats. It will further our dignity and strengthen our sovereignty. It will enable us to establish relationships with other countries especially neighbors on mutual trust, respect, and goodwill prioritizing national interest. This all could be possible by avoiding hatred because peace does not flow from hate. It flows from coexistence, harmony, cooperation, respect, trust, tolerance, acceptance, love, empathy, and understanding. Saudi-Iran Peace Deal brokered by China is one of the finest examples substantiating the said argument.

By bringing political stability to our beloved country, we can develop and prosper tremendously. Strong political institutions, empowered and effective state institutions working within the boundaries prescribed in the Constitution of Pakistan, and all other stakeholders can contribute towards the well-being of the citizens of Pakistan.

The writer is a student of Strategic Studies at the National Defence University, Islamabad. He tweets at @afnanwasif.