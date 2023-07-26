I can’t remember when it was first explained to me that slavery wasn’t the cause of the Civil War. I’m a white Texan, though the idea existed somewhere in the same void as romantic terms like “good slave owners” and “the lost cause.” I knew that America’s history was based on racism, but when I was a child, the details and its meaning were completely vague and unclear. This is a common experience. There is objective truth in my nation’s history based on research and primary sources. Mr Smith highlights how “immediately” after the Civil War, a global campaign of disinformation was launched, leading the majority of Americans to Change the Narrative of Their Racist Past. He clarifies the lies that whites in general have begun to tell to minimize the horrors of their past. And the way they removed from history those stories that cause us pain or challenge us.

During an interview, Mr Smith described how a factual statement, “The Confederacy was a treacherous army, predicated on maintaining and expanding the institution of slavery,” was reframed as a partisan ideological statement. Part of what racism tries to do is turn empirical evidence into statements that appear to reflect one’s opinion or political sensibilities or moods, rather than ones that Be honest with the history of this country”.

As Rashawn Ray and Alexandra Gibbons point out in the Brookings Institution paper. Currently, the United States as a society is engaged in the struggle of how, to tell the truth about how white supremacy has shaped the country’s history and institutions. Several states have made laws against teaching critical race theory. The foul language protects those who feel uncomfortable hearing or telling the truth about the history and state of race relations in America.”

Christian traditions support strong, systematic evil and cultism according to their understanding of human folly, original sin, institutional and societal evils, and oppressive forces.

For example, these laws have been used by advocacy groups to prevent Ruby Bridges from being taught to children. Others are trying to ban these books from schools, such as a Texas law “Any reading that causes students to feel anxiety, guilt, mental retardation, or any kind of psychological pressure because of their gender or race,” Dan said. But the real historical facts of slavery, the illegal violence of Jim Crow and even the slightest hint of racial inequality make white Americans uncomfortable. Americans have a very simple question.” Are we ready to tell the truth about our history or not?”

My thoughts on this question are shaped by my Christian faith. White Americans are in no way better than the mainstream culture at telling the American story truthfully. But the Christian faith demands the truth about sin and God’s grace. Even if this truth makes some people feel guilty and ashamed or restless. The Holy Bible demands that we “walk in the light”, we do not try to hide or minimize what is wrong in us or our history.

The Christian faith understands sin and evil not only as free individual decisions to do evil but as a communal, environmental reality. We are born into societies with completely sinful assumptions and narratives about the world that are oppressive. And they lead to destructive behaviours. We unwittingly allow them to think and act accordingly.

Telling the truth of history as a Christian means that I have to go through the emotional complexities that honesty requires. It does not necessarily mean that white people hate or curse everything about their ancestors. This means that we cannot deny, minimize, or excuse their behaviour. We have to face the truth in ways that allow us to make sense of conflict and anxiety and teach our children to do the same.

The Bible also gives us a very helpful concept of idolatry in understanding racial evil. John Calvin wrote that “the human mind is a constant habitation of idols.” Our loves are random. Our idols, which we sometimes don’t even know about, are usually not bad things in themselves. Rather, they are things we love and hold dear. Being white. Not wrong. God put a certain amount of melanin in my skin. But America has and always has worshipped white culture and power. Its history is quite clear.

However, the white American church has sometimes mixed the acceptable story of America with Christianity, to maintain loyalty to both country and God. White Americans Prefer the Narrative. We reject the tension of choosing between true imitation of Jesus Christ and refusal to accept the truth about our ancestors, falsely claiming that white Americans There is no conflict between the justice of the story and the Bible. We, as a church and a nation, have only one choice. Either we distort the historical truths or we allow the truth to set us free.

