Bradley Cooper isn’t threatened by ex Irina Shayk’s romance with Tom Brady

Despite claims to the contrary, Bradley Cooper is not overly concerned about Irina Shayk’s developing relationship with Tom Brady.

The Hangover star, 48, was supposedly “bothered” and “very conflicted” by the Russian model’s romance, according to sources cited by Daily Mail on Tuesday, July 25th, 2023. In addition, the source said Cooper is “terrified” Brady would “take her heart away from him forever.”

The actor from A Star is Born, according to a source who spoke to Page Six, “isn’t freaked out” about Brady stealing Shayk’s heart from him permanently.

He is currently taking a wait-and-see approach, the insider said. No declaration of love was made by [Brady and Shayk]. Within two or three weeks, this might be over.

The source continued, “He isn’t freaked out.”

Cooper and Shayk dated from 2015 to 2017. They were first linked in the spring of that year. Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, who is six years old, is the couple’s child. Reconciliation rumors about the ex-couple surfaced in 2022, but they proved to be unfounded because their relationship had “fizzled out.”

Moreover, an insider told the outlet, that the Burnt star “knew she was going to meet someone.” Although the pair has remained friendly as they co-parent their daughter.

The former NFL player, on the other hand, divorced his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen in October 2022 after a 13-year marriage. They have two children together: Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10.

Brady and the model ignited dating rumors after they were seen together on a romantic date over the weekend. Additionally, reports claim that the two spent the entire day together in Brady’s Los Angeles home.