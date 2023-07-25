TikTok’s hottest chef opens a restaurant in Los Angeles

Tue Nguyen, popularly known as @TwayDaBae, has gone from being a little-known prep cook to becoming a social media star with over a million followers on TikTok and Instagram.

Her viral popularity has led to the opening of Di Di, an elite Los Angeles restaurant where she embraces her Vietnamese roots through culinary pleasures.

Nguyen’s rise to stardom began in March 2020, when she began filming TikTok cooking videos of Vietnamese dishes.

Her simple meals immediately acquired popularity, with her first viral video, a simple fried rice recipe, receiving over 1.3 million likes. “Food was always something that I could express myself through,” Nguyen said, explaining how she uses her passion for cuisine to connect with people all around the world.

Nguyen dared to dream greater while her virtual presence developed. She hosted a two-night pop-up at Petite Taqueria restaurant in July 2021, which was a formative event that fuelled her ambition to connect with people through her culinary creations.

The pop-up’s success piqued the interest of industry professionals, including John Terzian, co-founder of H.Wood Group, who was “blown away” by the event. The incident sparked the idea for Di Di, her very own restaurant.

Di Di is a culmination of Nguyen’s experiences, combining the methods she learned in culinary school with the cherished taste of her mother’s Vietnamese food. One of the menu’s highlight dishes, honey-glazed prawns, was inspired by a recipe she created for a final project at the Art Institute’s Culinary Arts School.

The overwhelming positive response to this dish boosted her confidence and made her realize her genuine culinary potential.

“I really view Tue and this concept as a star rising,” said John Terzian, recognising Nguyen’s incredible journey and the path she may pave for other aspiring TikTok chefs. However, Nguyen’s aspirations extend beyond social media fame; she aspires to inspire young women and entrepreneurs to follow their passions and open their own businesses.