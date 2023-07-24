Pakistan’s victories in squash, cricket reflect indomitable spirit: Bilawal

Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended heartiest congratulations to entire nation on Pakistan’s victory in the World Junior Squash Championship 2023. He also extended his best wishes to Hamza Khan, the teenager player who led Pakistan to victory in the championship, saying: “Well done, Hamza Khan! You have raised the flag of Pakistan in the world of sports through your brilliant performances. May you always continue to shine the name of our beloved motherland like this.” Bilawal said that the victories in the World Junior Squash Championship 2023 and the ACC Men’s Emerging Cup 2023 against India reflected the indomitable spirit and determination of the new generation.